Por Alan Fox

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los premios Oscars 2022 en la que se destaca El poder del perro, de Jane Campion, que aparece en 12 ternas, mientras que en el segundo escalón se encuentra el film Dune, de Denis Villanueve, con 10 y en el tercer lugar Rey Richards, de Reinaldo Marcus Green, con 6.

Se trata de la 94ª edición, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y el anuncio de los nominados se hizo a través de una transmisión en vivo comandada por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan.

Al igual que el año pasado, la entrega de premios se amoldará a los nuevos protocolos por la pandemia de coronavirus, será de manera presencial y después de tres años, el evento volverá a su dinámica original y tendrá un maestro de ceremonias.

Los rumores aseguran que el elegido sería Tom Holland, actor que personifica a Spiderman y a quien en una entrevista le consultaron si estaría dispuesto a ocupar ese lugar, pero en un principio se negó.

«Tal vez en el futuro, pero con toda sinceridad, estoy demasiado ocupado en este momento. No tengo tiempo. Tengo que hacer una gira de prensa de Uncharted, y luego empiezo a rodar a principios de marzo para esta serie (‘The Crowded Room’ de Apple TV+) que me va a quitar mucho tiempo y definitivamente es el papel más difícil que he asumido jamás. Así que tal vez algún día en el futuro. Pero no, no ahora mismo», declaró.

El siguiente es el detalle de los nominados:

-Mejor película-.

Belfast.

Coda.

Don’t look up.

Drive my car.

Dune.

King Richard.

Licorice pizza.

Nightmare Alley.

The power of the dog.

West Side Story

-Mejor director-.

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast).

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car).

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza).

Jane Campion (The power of the dog).

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

-Mejor actor-.

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos).

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog.

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!).

Will Smith (King Richard).

Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

-Mejor actriz-.

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye).

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter).

Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers).

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

-Mejor película internacional-.

Drive my car (Japón).

Flee (Dinamarca).

The hand of God (Italia).

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután).

The worst person (Noruega)

-Mejor diseño de producción-.

Dune.

Nightmare Alley.

The power of the dog.

The tragedy of Macbeth.

West Side Story

-Mejor fotografía-.

Dune.

Nightmare Alley.

The power of the dog.

The tragegy of Macbeth.

West Side Story

-Mejores efectos visuales-.

Dune.

Free guy.

No time to die.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

-Mejor documental-.

Ascension.

Attica.

Flee.

Summer of Soul.

Writing with Fire

-Mejor cortometraje documental- .

Audible.

Lead Me Home.

The Queen of Basketball.

Three Songs for Benazir.

When We Were Bullies

-Mejor canción original-.

Be alive (King Richard).

Dos oruguitas (Encanto).

Down to joy (Belfast).

No time to die (No time to die).

Somehow you do

-Mejor largometraje animado-.

Encanto.

Flee.

Luca.

The mitchells vs. the machines.

Raya and the last dragon

-Mejor maquillaje y peinado-.

Coming 2 America.

Cruella.

Dune.

The eyes of Tammy Faye.

House of Gucci

-Mejor montaje-.

Don’t look up.

Dune.

King Richard.

The power of the dog.

Tick, tick… Boom!

-Mejor actor de reparto-.

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

Troy Kotsur (Coda).

Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog).

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos).

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

-Mejor banda sonora original-.

Don’t look up.

Dune.

Encanto.

Parallel mothers.

The power of the dog

-Mejor sonido-.

Belfast.

Dune.

No time to die.

The power of the dog.

Wesr Side Story

-Mejor diseño de vestuario-.

Cruella.

Cyrano.

Dune.

Nightmare Alley.

West Side Story

-Mejor actriz de reparto-.

Jesse Buckley.

Judi Dench.

Ariana Debose.

Kirsten Dunst.

Aunjanue Ellis

-Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo-.

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run.

The dress.

The long goodbye.

On my mind.

Please hold

-Mejor cortometraje animado-.

Affairs of the art.

Bestia.

Boxballet.

Robin Robin.

The windshield wiper.