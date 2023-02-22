Paolo Menghini sobre la tragedia de 11: «Los familiares quedamos con la vida destruida»
Por Ale Pombo
Paolo Meghini, el padre de Lucas Menghini Rey, la última víctima fatal hallada en la denominada Tragedia de Once en la que murieron un total de 52 personas, expresó que «es imprescindible que esa estación se vuelva a llenar con las voces de los familiares», quienes quedaron «con la vida destruida».
Meighini, quien encabezó como orador el tradicional acto con las familias de los fallecidos en el Andén 1 de la Terminal de trenes de Once de la línea Sarmiento, remarcó: «Los usuarios sabemos que no se olvidan pero queremos recordarles que este día es central en el cambio del transporte ferroviario argentino y de la historia en general».
La Tragedia de Once ocurrió el 22 de febrero de 2012, cuando el tren chapa 16 de la línea Sarmiento que circulaba desde el oeste del conurbano bonaerense, chocó contra los paragolpes de contención del andén 2, provocando la masacre donde falleció más de medio centenar de personas, entre usuarios y trabajadores. Por ese entonces, Paolo era editor de video en Canal 7, mientras que su hijo trabajaba en un call center cercano a la estación.
Fueron 22 los condenados por la tragedia, incluyendo funcionarios, directivos de la empresa y el motorman. A su vez, se realizaron dos juicios orales en los Tribunales de Comodoro Py en 2015 y 2017. De todas formas, todos los condenados gozan de prisión domiciliaria o libertad condicional, por lo que ninguno se encuentra en prisión.
En el documento que fue leído este miércoles se solicitó que vuelva a tratarse en el Congreso de la Nación el pedido de un proyecto de ley de resarcimiento a los familiares directos de las víctimas y los heridos, además de que la condena contra el ex ministro de Planificación Federal Julio De Vido, quede firme por parte de la Corte Suprema.
«Parte del documento es el balance que los trabajadores han hecho en un informe de 2022. Somos vehículos que podemos acercar a las partes y la prevención para que no vuelva a suceder», agregó .
Menghini en diálogo con Antonio Fernández Llorente por el programa Sin Relato de la AM 990.
Fue el tercer accidente ferroviario más grave de la Argentina, después del ocurrido en Benavídez en 1970, donde murieron 236 personas y el sucedido en Sa Pereira en 1978 que causó 55 muertos. «Nunca nos olvidamos del horror que sentimos y que tenemos», concluyó.
