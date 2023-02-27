Nueve provincias y la ciudad de Buenos Aires comienzan hoy sus clases

Por Ale Pombo
Un nuevo año escolar comienza hoy en nueve provincias y en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, mientras que en el resto del país los alumnos volverán a las aulas entre mañana y el jueves próximo.
Según está estipulado de manera oficial, este lunes las clases arrancan en la Capital Federal y en Chubut, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Mendoza, Río Negro, Salta, San Luis, y Santa Cruz.
En tanto, mañana comenzarán en Corrientes, el miércoles primero de marzo el ciclo lectivo se iniciará en Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Jujuy, La Pampa, Misiones, Neuquén, San Juan, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Tierra del Fuego y Tucumán y el jueves será el turno de los estudiantes de La Rioja de volver a las aulas.
El Ministerio de Educación estableció que, a partir de este año, el cronograma escolar tenga un piso de 190 días, aunque algunas jurisdicciones como la Ciudad de Buenos Aires extenderán este número a 192, mientras que las que tendrán 190 días de clase serán Buenos Aires, Chaco, Córdoba, Misiones y Neuquén.
Además este año, desde el Poder Ejecutivo llevaron a las provincias la propuesta de sumar una hora de clases en las escuelas primarias públicas, lo que significaría la suma de 38 días extra en el calendario.
Hasta el momento y según se supo, esta iniciativa fue aceptada por Chaco, Río Negro, Tucumán, Tierra del Fuego, Santa Cruz, Catamarca, Entre Ríos, Salta, Santa Fe, Formosa, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Corrientes, San Juan, Mendoza y Córdoba.
Así como Provincia tiene la potestad para elegir la fecha de inicio lo tiene para la finalización del ciclo lectivo, por lo que el fin de de las clases este año va a variar entre el 14 y el 26 de diciembre.
Este año, una novedad que se dará en las escuelas de todo el país será la incorporación del fútbol femenino en las clases de educación física.
El convenio para que las mujeres puedan también jugar ese deporte fue firmado entre el ministro, Jaime Perczyk, y el titular de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), Claudio Tapia.
6 pensamientos sobre “Nueve provincias y la ciudad de Buenos Aires comienzan hoy sus clases”
Hey great blog! Does running a blog like this require a great deal of work?
I’ve very little knowledge of computer programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways,
should you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
Thank you!
I am actually thankful to the owner of this web page who has shared
this fantastic paragraph at at this time.
Here is my website – Minted token creation
Should you suspect that your Yorkie’s refusal to eat could also be related to this difficulty, immediately schedule a checkup.
While uncommon, there is a form of very severe pancreatitis that may ship a canine into shock and
will be fatal if not treated. Most instances are mild and would require a physical examination and
blood checks for diagnosis. A newer check is the Canine Pancreatitis
Lipase Immuninol Reactivity which works properly for diagnostic functions.
An ultrasound might even be carried out.
Treatment – Depending on the severity, a Yorkie might have to be kept a number of nights.
While some will need to be treated for shock and/or dehydration, most will likely be put on IV solutions so as
to permit the pancreas to rest (no solid food is given).
Antibiotics are given as well as remedy to manage pain or discomfort.
If the attack has affected the canine’s heart functioning (cardiac arrhythmias), anti-arrhythmic medicine will
likely be given as nicely. Most dogs do reply, nonetheless those who don’t will require surgery to drain the organ of these excessive digestive juices.
All Yorkies that experience a bout of pancreatitis will likely be should more
vulnerable to growing it once more, though the
severity may change (a previous extreme assault might lead to a mild one and visa-versa).
For that reason, there ought to watch out monitoring of food intake.
Zero table scraps shall be allowed (although
this is never really useful to begin with). Meals should be spaced apart – for
instance 1 meal within the night will change to three smaller meals all through the day.
This post will assist the internet viewers for setting up new website or even a blog from
start to end.
situs togel online
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.