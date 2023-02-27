Por Gabriel Rodriguez
El servicio provincial emitió este lunes un informe especial. Las temperaturas superarán los 30º. Se esperan intensas lluvias para el miércoles.
La Red de Estaciones Meteorológicas (REM) de la provincia emitió este lunes un comunicado informando sobre elevadas temperaturas para los próximos días, superiores a los normales para esta época del año. El termómetro pasaría los 30º llegando en algunas localidades a rozar los 34 o 35º en promedio.
Según indicó la REM, los valores deberían rondar entre los 14° y 27º.
Pronóstico
Para este lunes se espera una máxima de 32º. El martes sería el día de mayor calor en el territorio puntano, llegando a marcar el termómetro en promedio unos 34° o 35°.
Para el miércoles, la REM anticipa precipitaciones en gran parte del territorio puntano.
Desde el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), indican que para este martes, toda la provincia estará en alerta amarilla: “Posibles fenómenos meteorológicos con capacidad de daño y riesgo de interrupción momentánea de actividades cotidianas”. La alerta afectará parte de los territorios de Córdoba, La Rioja, San Juan y de Mendoza, aunque la temperatura rondaría los 36º, según el SMN.
3 pensamientos sobre “La REM anticipó temperaturas elevadas para los próximos días en la provincia”
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to
and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here,
really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.
obviously like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth however I
will certainly come back again.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It
absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I am hoping to give a contribution & help different customers like its helped me.
Great job.