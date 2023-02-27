Dibu Martinez recibió el premio The Best como el «mejor arquero del mundo»
Por Ale Pombo
Emiliano «Dibu» Martínez fue galardonado este lunes con el premio The Best al «mejor arquero del mundo», tras un impecable 2022, en el cual ostentó una destacada actuación durante el Mundial que se desarrolló en Qatar y que tuvo a la Selección argentina como campeona del mundo.
El jugador del Aston Villa logró el porcentaje de votos necesario para imponerse ante Yassine Bounou de la Selección de Marruecos -de gran Copa del Mundo- y el belga Thibaut Courtois, guardameta del multicampeón Real Madrid.
El arquero de la «Scaloneta» tuvo un desempeño superlativo en momentos claves durante el Mundial disputado en tierras cataríes y fue fundamental en la final ante Francia, encuentro en el que salvó a Argentina en el último segundo tapando un increíble e inolvidable mano a mano a Kolo Muani, para llevar la definición a los 12 pasos, en el nuevamente agigantó su figura y contuvo un remate.
