The World Soccer Championship for people with cerebral palsy begins in San Luis Argentina

The 16th World Championship of PC Football -for People with Cerebral Palsy- begins in San Luis, Argentina, next Sunday and will have the participation of 16 teams from different parts of the world.

The Argentine team is called “The Tigers” and its coach is Osvaldo Hernández. 14 players from different provinces of the country were called for being part of it.

They are: Matías Salvat, Germán Romussi, Maximiliano Fernández, Claudio Figuera, Carlos Carrizo, Mariano Cortes, Rodrigo Lugrin, Kevin Bonomi, Matías Fernández, Mariano Morana, Pablo Molina López, Gonzalo Bacik, Andrés Acevedo and Matías Vera.

The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 10 at 10:30 am at La Pedrera stadium, located in Villa Mercedes city, 92 kilometers from San Luis capital city.

The Argentine team will play in group B against Russia, Portugal and Iran.

Brazil, Ireland, Canada and Spain are in Group A; Holland, England, Venezuela and Japan in the C and Ukraine, United States, Northern Ireland and Australia in D.

All the selections are in different locations in the province of San Luis completing their preparation, Sports Secretariat of San Luis said.

Within the group, all teams will play between them. The first two of each one will compete for the 1st place to the 8th. The rest of them for the 9th to 16th place.

Games will be of two times of 30 minutes each. Points are as the conventional soccer, 3 points to the winner, 1 to each equipment in case of tie and 0 point to the loser.

Championship will be played in different regulatory fields throughout the province, with free access to audience.