El grupo de bonistas Ad Hoc confirma oficialmente su apoyo a la propuesta argentina para la deuda

Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group confirmó su apoyo a la reestructuración de la deuda, algo que anunció ayer el Gobierno nacional y que fue celebrado por todo el arco político local.

“El acuerdo alcanzado en principio es el resultado de que todas las partes se comprometan constructivamente. La reestructuración propuesta proporcionará a Argentina recursos adicionales para ayudar al gobierno a abordar los desafíos que enfrenta el país, al brindar un alivio económico significativo por un total de $ 37 mil millones en los próximos 9 años (2020-2028) y al reabrir el acceso del país a los mercados de capitales”, destaca el comunicado emitido por uno de los grupos de bonistas más importantes.

“Como tal, y como inversores a largo plazo en Argentina, nuestro objetivo siempre ha sido lograr una reestructuración consensuada que ofrezca la mejor oportunidad para que el país forje un camino sostenible hacia un futuro económico más fuerte y un crecimiento inclusivo en el mundo posterior a COVID”, concluye.

EL COMUNICADO COMPLETO (en idioma original)

STATEMENT: AD HOC ARGENTINE BONDHOLDER GROUP The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group confirms its support for the proposed restructuring of Argentina’s outstanding debt announced by the Republic of Argentina on August 4, 2020. The agreement in principle that has been reached is the result of all parties engaging constructively together. The proposed restructuring will provide Argentina with additional resources to help the government address the challenges the country faces, by delivering significant economic relief totalling $37bn over the next 9 years (2020-2028), and by re-opening the country’s access to capital markets. In addition, the agreement provides for modifications to the legal framework that reflect certain recent state of the art improvements to sovereign bond documentation. Our group comprises institutions that have invested in Argentina on behalf of millions of individuals around the world saving for retirement. We are fiduciaries to our clients and seek outcomes that benefit all stakeholders, including the countries in which we invest. As such, and as long-term investors in Argentina, our goal has always been to achieve a consensual restructuring that offers the best opportunity for the country to forge a sustainable path towards a stronger economic future and inclusive growth in the post-COVID world.